Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Step Out Holding Hands: All the Signs They Might Be Back On

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka may be back on.
The 47-year-old singer and her 34-year-old back-up dancer beau called it quits in April after a source said she was focusing on her new music and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 6.
"Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James," the source told People at the time. "This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself."
However, it appears Carey and Tanaka have since rekindled their romance, and the proof is in the pudding...
The duo was spotted walking into Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Not only did Carey look as happy as can be, flashing a big smile for the paparazzi, but she was also showing some PDA with Tanaka...The pair walked into the L.A. hot-spot holding hands!
Mimi also dressed up for the occasion. She donned a tight black dress, which was cinched at the waist with a sparkly belt. She accessorized the ensemble with bedazzled platform heels and a pair of tights that read "live your dream."
Tanaka, on the other hand, went for a long, green shirt with a leather letterman jacket, black jeans and high-top sneakers.
But this isn't the only photo of them lately...
Carey took to Instagram last week to share a throwback photo with Tanaka.
She posted the "#fbf" last Friday, which features the former couple sharing some sort of dessert beverage adorned with whipped cream. It marked the first photo Carey had shared of Tanaka since mid-March.
Needless to say, it appears things might just be moving in a positive direction for these two.
Meanwhile, they first sparked romance rumors last November, shortly after Mimi ended her engagement with James Packer. Still, the singer didn't make things official to the public until after the new year when she shared photos of them soaking together in a bathtub on Valentine's Day.
After they, hey didn't hold back, sharing photos smooching on social media and even enjoying Carey's 47th birthday in Cabo San Lucas.
"Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration," Tanaka told E! News last year. "She saw something in me that I actually didn't recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, somehow."