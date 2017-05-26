Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Step Out Holding Hands: All the Signs They Might Be Back On

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka may be back on.

The 47-year-old singer and her 34-year-old back-up dancer beau called it quits in April after a source said she was focusing on her new music and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 6.

"Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James," the source told People at the time. "This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself."

However, it appears Carey and Tanaka have since rekindled their romance, and the proof is in the pudding...