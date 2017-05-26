Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years With Eric Johnson: See Their Sweetest and Sexiest Moments

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson

Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson certainly have a lot to celebrate.

The couple rang in the seventh anniversary of the day they first fell for each other this week, and they've certainly come quite a ways in all those years.

In fact, Simpson took to Instagram to share some insight into that, posting a Polaroid photo of her sweet family, including Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 3.

"7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later," she captioned the black and white photo, adding, "#may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE."

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Steamiest Pics

We also can't forget that, other than welcoming their two kiddos, they also got engaged on Nov. 11, 2010, and tied the knot in July 2014.

But while we certainly love all the adorable photos of Simpson and Johnson's towheaded family since the two got together all those years ago, we can't deny that we always looking forward to the couple's steamy pics every so often, too.

Scroll below to see some of those sexy PDA-filled moments they've shared with us in the past:

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Bedtime Kisses

The couple lets us into their bedroom with this smooch from their sheets.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Polaroid Perfection

Jessica and Eric kiss for an old school photo.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Locking Lips

The cute couple share a smooch for Instagram (and Eric can't help but grab a handful of Jess' toned gams!).

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Smooching Selfie

Jessica snaps a selfie while sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Black and White

Jessica and Eric give the camera sultry stare in this filtered snap.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Touching Tongues

The pair has no qualms with showing off some major PDA.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Booty-Ful

The blonde bombshell poses with her back to the camera, cuddling up to her hubby and showing off a bit of cheek!

Happy anniversary to the happy couple, and cheers to many more!

