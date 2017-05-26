Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years With Eric Johnson: See Their Sweetest and Sexiest Moments

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson certainly have a lot to celebrate.

The couple rang in the seventh anniversary of the day they first fell for each other this week, and they've certainly come quite a ways in all those years.

In fact, Simpson took to Instagram to share some insight into that, posting a Polaroid photo of her sweet family, including Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 3.

"7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later," she captioned the black and white photo, adding, "#may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE."