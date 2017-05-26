Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Clouds of Flowers for Wedding Anniversary

Kanye West has outdone himself again for his and Kim Kardashian's wedding anniversary.

For their third, the rapper surprised his wife with two giant cloud-like arrangements of white flowers, likely worth a couple thousand dollars at least. Kim posted on her Snapchat Thursday a video of the display inside a room.

"I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers," she said. "Happy anniversary."

The two wed in 2014 in Florence, Italy, where lavish displays of white flowers were prominent among the decor. Kim and Kanye's daughter North West, who is almost 4, served as a flower girl. The couple also share 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint West.

White flowers are Kanye's thing; he had also surprised Kim with a massive white flower wall for Mother's Day 2014 and got her the same thing for Valentine's Day this year.