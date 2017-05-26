The Love Actually Sequel Is Finally Here Thanks to Red Nose Day

Once again, love actually is all around.

NBC's Red Nose Day special aired tonight, giving us the Love Actually sequel we've been waiting months for, ever since it aired in the UK on their Red Nose Day in March. Fortunately for those of us who watch the 2003 film every year and could probably recite the entire thing if you'd like us to, the reunion did not disappoint, despite a few missing faces.

Juliet (Kiera Knightley) found Mark (Andrew Lincoln) outside her door once again, this time with a beard and married to Kate Moss.Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) were revealed to have three kids with another on the way, though Jamie didn't know that because his Portuguese wasn't quite good enough yet.