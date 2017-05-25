Arrow Star Stephen Amell Just Absolutely Crushed it on American Ninja Warrior: Celebrity Edition

They don't call him a superhero for nothing.

Arrow star Stephen Amell just competed on the celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior as part of NBC's Red Nose Day broadcast , and probably could not have done better. Not only did he manage to skillfully complete the six-obstacle course designed to challenge celebrities in the name of charity, but he also continued on to show off his Arrow-given skills on a Ninja Warrior staple: the salmon ladder.

In case you're unfamiliar with this delightful contraption, the salmon ladder is just like a regular ladder, except you can only use your arms, and you have to take each rung up with you as you go.

Naturally, he killed it, and raised $35,000 (at $5,000 per obstacle) to help stop child poverty.