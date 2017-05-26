Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Reveals Her 10 Must-Have Items for Any Summer Home

Getty Images; E! Illustration
With the sun shining and temperatures rising, it's officially time for outdoor entertaining.
Memorial Day weekend has arrived kicking off the unofficial start to summer. And before water parks begin to crowd again and BBQ smells begin to fill the air, we had to ask an expert for some must-have items for the season.
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Christina El Moussa.
The Flip or Flop star has been designing and renovating houses of all shapes, sizes and conditions. Lucky for us, we've watched it all unfold on HGTV and received a few handy tips in the process.
With the long weekend upon us, Christina decided to share some of her favorite products for the summer season.
Amazon
Gazillion Bubble Hurricane Machine; $16.99
"Bubbles are the easiest way to make Bray smile!"
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle; $28
"Candles always add a nice vibe to a cool summer night."
Amazon
Room Essentials 25ct Clear Globe Lights; $12.99
"Good Lighting is key in every element of my life."
Amazon
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker; $295
"Who doesn't love a good marg?!"
Anthropologie
Nantucket Brass Lantern; $14.00 – $118.00
Amazon
Confidence Junior Golf Club Set with Stand Bag; $69.99 - $100.96
"Our at-home putting green is the kids' go to spot, even Bray is mastering the sport of mini golf!"
Amazon
Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer; $179.99
"When we have a little get together, bounce houses come in handy, Taylor loves them!"
Getty Images
Peonies; $18
"I love how girly pink peonies are. They are the perfect summer element to my rather monochromatic home."
Olive & Cocoa
"I love how succulents play off my Moroccan vibe I have going in the backyard."
crateandbarrel.com
Grey Outdoor Pouf; $199
As a proud mother of two kids (and one new puppy), Christina picked a wide variety of items that were family-friendly and wouldn't break the bank.
And while every product may not look like a household item at first glance, we guarantee each and every item could make your summer celebration a whole lot more fun.
So what are you waiting? Let's start shopping with Christina!