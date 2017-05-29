This Streetwear Brand Is Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West-Approved

What is Stampd best known for?

Denim, t-shirts and bomber jackets. I like to think that we offer classic pieces with the right elevated details.

What's your favorite style trend right now?

Fashion is having a genderless movement right now and I've always appreciated that type of style.

If you could dress anyone, who would it be and why?

Jennifer Lawrence. She seems cool and laid back. Plus, girls like to be dress in men's clothing.

What is a typical day like for you?

I guess I wouldn't necessarily call any day "typical". It's always changing depending on if I'm in LA or not. If I'm home, I'll check the day's schedule, and either head to my design studio or our store. Sometimes we're shooting, sometimes we're designing. In a lot of instances, I'm dealing with the business side of things.

I've also been putting a lot of my energy into home design and lifestyle pieces. We're always looking for ways to grow and expand the brand and I've always had a passion for design outside of fashion.