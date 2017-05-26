Inside the Hamptons Mystique: Why Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez & More Really Flock to the East End

Each and every summer, celebrities flock to the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker are just a few of the many stars who own property on Long Island's East End, a star-studded stretch of beautiful beaches, unbeatable landscapes and exorbitantly expensive homes. It's really no wonder that it's a playground for the rich and the famous.

But it's not where they come to be seen. Rather, it's the place they go to hide away.

"Celebrities love the Hamptons because they can fly under the radar out here, and it's very easy for them to be out and about and not be noticed," Kelli Delaney, founder of KDHamptons.com, the Luxury Lifestyle Diary of the Hamptons, tells E! News exclusively. "There's not a large presence of paparazzi here at all, unlike New York City and Hollywood where as soon as there's a tip-off that there's a star around, the paparazzi arrive as fast as the police can...Of course, when there are planned events and celebrities hosting them, there will be photographers, but just on a daily basis on Main Street in Southampton or East Hampton, you're not going to see any paparazzi ever."