The Abbey's Murray Denies Cheating Allegations After Cory Calls Him a "Filthy Nymphomaniac Little F--king Slut"

"We are beyond done!"

Murray and Cory had an explosive argument on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey. After seeing Murray "flirting" with another man at a fundraiser co-hosted by Lawrence, Cory confronted the man and after learning that they went on a date asked him, "Did you f--k my boyfriend?"

Cory then revealed on the episode that the man said "yes" and that's when he "saw red" and told Murray, "He told me you f--ked him." But Murray wasn't buying it and told Cory, "No he didn't, you're a f--king joke, no he did not."