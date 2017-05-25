Second Wives Club Recap: Katie Cazorla's New Business Faces a Major Setback and Shiva Safai Plays Matchmaker for Her Brother

It's not always easy being the boss.

Just ask business owner Katie Cazorla who faced a major setback while trying to open her new café, Hi SocieTea, in tonight's episode of Second Wives Club. After dealing with leaks in her kitchen, the entrepreneur was ultimately forced to reschedule her grand opening following a failed health inspection.

"To find out that we didn't pass inspection is like getting punched in your face by your best friend after she slept with your husband," Katie explained so eloquently.