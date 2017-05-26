Melania Trumps' Style Secrets, Decoded With 5 Simple Rules

First lady fashion changes with each administration, but if Melania Trump's wardrobe is one thing, it's consistent.

That's not to say her style hasn't evolved.

Before Donald Trump took office, his better half was more at liberty to wear shorter hemlines and lower necklines. Now that Melania is a public figure, meeting world leaders as she has done in apparent high fashion on her latest international tour, the FLOTUS has adopted more conservative adjustments to her wardrobe. Still, the fashion formula we saw pre-election is still the same: minimalism + (luxury x 2) = Melania Trump's uniform.