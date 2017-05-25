EXCLUSIVE!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Think Pal George Clooney Will "Do Just Fine" as a New Dad

George Clooney has a major milestone coming up: fatherhood. 

With his twins' arrival quickly approaching, he and wife Amal Clooney are about to become parents for the first time. For the longtime former bachelor who was previously uncertain about having kids, becoming a dad may sound like even more of an intimidating new title. However, his close celebrity pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are confident he's ready. 

"He doesn't ask for advice. He doesn't need advice," his Casamigos Tequila partner assured E! News. "He will do just fine."

As for a specific due date, the couple kept mum. "We're waiting, too," Crawford said of the kids' birth slated for sometime in June. "We'll see."

Gerber and Crawford are certainly qualified to give their friend a stamp of approval as they have two teenagers of their own—Presley, 17, and Kaia, 15. 

While it remains to be seen whether or not George and Amal will be holding their newborns in time for Father's Day, Rande has an idea of where he'll be with his famous family: IHOP.

"We go to IHOP and we just point to everything on every page," Gerber dished. 

"The table—there's not even enough room for everything," Crawford added. "But, it's not a normal occasion. It's special for Father's Day or something like that."

Stars—sometimes they really are just like us!

