Eva Longoria Joins Anna Faris in Overboard Film Remake

Eva Longoria is bringing more romantic comedy hijinks to the big screen.
The Desperate Housewives alum is set to co-star in a remake of the 1987 romantic comedy film Overboard, Deadline reported Thursday. Goldie Hawn and real-life partner Kurt Russell starred in the late Garry Marshall's original movie, in which she plays an snotty heiress who gets amnesia and he plays a carpenter she was previously nasty to, who convinces her she is his wife.
In the remake, the roles are reversed; Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will play a wealthy playboy who contracts amnesia. Anna Faris plays a single, working class mom who convinces him he is her husband. Longoria will play her friend and boss at a pizza restaurant, Deadline reported Thursday. Their casting was announced in March.
"So thrilled!! @EvaLongoria," Faris tweeted.
Filming on the movie will begin in Canada this week, Deadline said.
Longoria has starred in a few small movies, including the romantic comedy Crazy Kind of Love, since Desperate Housewives ended its eight-season run in 2012 and has also appeared on TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Empire.
She also served as an executive producer on Lifetime's Devious Maids, which ended its four-season run last year, and Telenovela, which was also canceled last year after one season.