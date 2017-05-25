Amber Portwood's Wild Reality TV Journey: From 16 and Pregnant to Sex Tape Negotiations

By its very title, 16 and Pregnant promised a certain amount of eye-opening drama when it premiered on MTV in 2009.

The series, and its logical spin-off Teen Mom, didn't disappoint. Over the past eight years, in addition to the highs and lows of motherhood, viewers have witnessed a never-ending stream of relationship issues, financial hardship, cheating scandals, legal troubles, medical scares and family feuds. So how did MTV know it was signing up just the right people to make for gripping, sometimes trainwreck television that audiences can't get enough of?

Between 2009 and 2014, 48 girls were featured on five seasons of 16 and Pregnant. Most were one and done, heading off into their futures without cameras in tow, but 12 continued on to the various iterations of Teen Mom. And while it's a toss-up as to who has dominated in the everyday drama department, Amber Portwood never ceases to up the ante.