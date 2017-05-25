How Chris Soules Is Trying to Get Crash Case Dismissed

Chris Soules' legal team is seeking information from prosecutors that could lead to a dismissal of his fatal car crash case in Iowa.

The Bachelor star had last week pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony that could lead to a five-year jail sentence. Last month, police said Soules rear-ended a 66-year-old tractor driver named Kenneth Mosher, who was injured and soon passed away at a hospital. The reality star reported the accident to authorities—as heard in a released 911 tape. He was arrested at his home the following morning and charged with allegedly fleeing the scene.

Last week, a judge denied a motion filed by Soules' attorneys to dismiss his felony charge. Soules' attorneys recently filed a motion for a bill of particulars that would identify the Iowa Code components that Soules allegedly violated and also asked for the official date and time of Mosher's death.

Under Iowa law, a driver involved in a fatal accident must "remain at the scene of the accident except to seek necessary aid or to report the accident to law enforcement authorities."