Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and More Stars Break Out All of the Glitz and Glamour for Cannes amfAR Gala

It would not be the amfAR Gala without a little—or a lot—of glitz and glamour.

As is typical of the recurring soirée, Hollywood's beautiful, famous and sartorially inclined stepped out at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in their red carpet best for the annual charity gala. amfAR's event, which takes place in multiple cities throughout the year, aims to raise funds for research programs to continue the fight against HIV and AIDS.

In a marriage of goodwill and good clothes, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Chastain and many more famous faces dressed in head to toe feathers, lace and sparkles in honor of the occasion.