A History of Celebrity Breakups Around Memorial Day Weekend

Holidays are a convenient time for many people to call it quits on a relationship.
This gets them off the hook from what would definitely be awkward family gatherings. For celebs, it also means there could be a little less public attention given to the breakup, as many readers are away on vacation and are not interested in reading any news during their time off.
Celebs such as Amber Heard, Nikki Reed and Sofia Vergara all broke up with their partners, or announced their splits, around Memorial Day Weekend.
Ian Gavan\/Getty Images
Days before Memorial Day Weekend 2016, the actress filed divorce papers to end their 15-month marriage. She also obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Depp, claiming she had "endured excessive emotional verbal and physical abuse" from the actor. He denied any wrongdoing. They later reached a reported $7 million settlement outside of court. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.
Kevin Winter\/BMA2015\/Getty Images for dcp
E! News learned in June 2016 that he broke up with the singer just before Memorial Day after dating for about 15 months.
Splash News
E! News learned just after Memorial Day 2016 that the two split after dating for seven months. They quickly reconciled.
Taylor Hill\/WireImage
The actress filed for divorce from the American Idol alum days before Memorial Day Weekend 2014 after less than three years of marriage.
ABC\/Nicole Kohl
The Bachelor stars announced just after Memorial Day 2015 that they had called off their engagement and broken up after just six months together.
Matt Sayles\/Invision\/AP
The Modern Family star revealed on social media on Memorial Day Weekend 2014 that the two had ended their engagement and called it quits.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The actress' rep confirmed after Memorial Day 2014 that the two, who share a son, have separated after an almost two-year relationship.
Peter\/NPG.com
The Smash and Scorpion star filed for divorce from her husband of six years just before Memorial Day 2014.
Christopher Polk\/Getty Images
The two broke up about a week before Memorial Day 2013.
Of course, people have also gotten engaged or married around Memorial Day, which falls during wedding season.
The Bachelorette alum Brit Nilsson's boyfriend Jeremy Byrne proposed to her earlier this week, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend 2017.
Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado and Jeremy Michael Lewis got engaged over Memorial Day Weekend 2016, while That ‘70s Show star Topher Grace married his fiancée Ashley Hinshaw.
During Memorial Day Weekend 2015, The Newsroom alum Alison Pill wed Joshua Leonard, Lance Gross married Rebecca Jefferson and Jana Kramer tied the knot with Michael Caussin, while Love and Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees wed on Memorial Day itself in a live televised ceremony.