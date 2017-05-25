Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Reviews Draw Comparisons to The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theaters Friday.

Five of the original stars are back for the fifth film: Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa. Newcomers include Javier Bardem as Armando Salazar, Golshifteh Farahani as Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and David Wenham as Scarfield. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed Walt Disney Studios' blockbuster, which Jerry Bruckheimer produced.

"The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy," the film studio says in a press release. "At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced." The MPAA gave the film a PG-13 rating for sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content.

Here is what critics are saying about the movie: