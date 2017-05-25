Missing Scandal? Don't Fret, Dear White People Is Here to Help

When E! News sat down with Dear White People creator Justin Simien and cast members Logan Browning and Brandon P. Bell, we had to ask him about his Scandal send-up.

"Listen, it's a satire. It's a comedy. There's no way to talk about black life without discussing what we watch on TV," Simien told us. "The truth is, in a lot of ways, the show is about storytelling and the stories that we tell ourselves, and what our characters are watching is super integral to who they are."

But there was still something else behind the satire. "Honestly, shooting Defamation is just because I never got a chance to shoot Scandal," Simien said. "That was probably the most fun I ever had on set."