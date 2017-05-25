Game of Thrones' Stark Family Reunites for EW Cover Shoot

It's a House Stark reunion!

The actors playing the four surviving members of the Stark family—Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) got together for an EW cover shoot.

Spoiler alert!

In the past sixth season of Game of Thrones, Jon and Sansa reunited for the first time since the debut season, when all four family members were separated, and he was made King of the North. Family patriarch Ned Stark (Sean Bean), matriarch Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), their eldest son Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and youngest son Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson) have all been killed.

The actors talked to EW about their idea of a real Stark family reunion.

"All the Starks could have a meal that didn't end in one of them getting murdered," Wright said. "I think that would be nice."