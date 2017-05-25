Gigi Hadid & Lily Collins Just Wore the Exact Same Pair of Jeans

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Same, same, but different.

Not only did both Gigi Hadid and Lily Collins step out in the exact same pair of $150 Black Orchid jeans the other day, but they both also paired the bottoms with white tops, white sneakers and leather jackets. #Twinning

Because the two looks are so similar (yet a little different—Gigi's is a little more casual with a cropped band tee and Lily's collared shirt and Rails sweater combo makes hers a little dressier) it's not really a case of who wore it better, per se. It's more like a case of look-how-flawlessly-they-both-nailed-it-so-here's-two-cool-ways-to-rock-your-denim, you know?

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

ESC: Lily Collins

Steve Bagness/Splash News

The formula is simple: Keep your lines clean, your sneakers spotless, top the look off with some edge in the form of a moto then have some fun with your accessories.

Sunglasses and bags are just as important to an outfit as your clothes, so figure out who you'd side with in this department. Are you a Gigi carrying a top-handled mini bag and rocking retro cat-eye shades? Or are you a Lily's sporting a medium-sized crossbody wearing larger frames with colored mirrored lenses?

Ponder that for as long as you need, then shop the below denim picks to complete this star-studded look.

Shop the Look

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

H&M

Straight Regular Trashed Jeans, Was: $50, Now: $35

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

GRLFRND

Helena High-Rise Straight Crop, $228

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Étoile Isabel Marant

Clancy Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $295

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Simon Miller

Yerma Cropped Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, $149

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Zara

Embroidered Floral Jeans, $50

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Rag & Bone

10 Inch Stove Pipe, $250

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Citizens of Humanity

Liya Hi-Lo Hem, $278

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Dr. Denim

Holly Jeans, $70

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

M.I.H. Jeans

Lou Cropped High-Rise Flared Jeans, $135

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Victoria, Victoria Beckham

Cropped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, $178

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

See by Chloé

Cropped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, $126

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Mother

The Stunner Zip Ankle Step Fray, $228

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

J Brand

Selena Cropped Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $99

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Current/Elliot

The Crossover Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, $110

ESC: Lily/Gigi Jeans

Topshop

Moto Mid Blue Fringe Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $90

Did you find the perfect pair?

See you on Instagram.

