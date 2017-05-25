Bethenny Frankel Confirms She Once Dated Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez has been romantically linked to many famous ladies over the years, and now, Bethenny Frankel is confirming she was indeed one of them.
While dishing on the baseball star to E!'s Zuri Hall, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she did go out on two dates with Rodriguez years ago.
With that very brief coupling in the past, it sounds like his new courtship with Jennifer Lopez has Frankel's stamp of approval.
"I love Jennifer. I think she's really, really sweet and she's a family person and I've met her and her kids I think she's a really hard worker," the SkinnyGirl mogul complimented. "I think that Alex is a good guy. He's a success story like she is. They're both very driven."
After pointing out all of their similarities, she concluded: "I think it would be great."
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she reiterated the story when Cohen asked a fan question about the rumored pairing, especially in light of the fact they're both set to guest judge on ABC's Shark Tank.
"I don't think they put on two guests at the same time," Frankel said, meaning they won't have to cross paths on the show.
As for any kissing between the two, it has since totally slipped her mind.
"I don't honestly remember," the star admitted. Awkward!
Meanwhile, it seems Lopez and her beau totally have hearts in their eyes for each other. As a source told E! News, "J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
