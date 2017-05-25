Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Pens Touching Tribute to Her Show Crew

"Lieu" is of course referring to her character's title on the series, Lt. Olivia Benson, head of the SVU squad.

SVU will return for a season 19 on NBC this fall. When E! News spoke with Hargitay at her gala for The Joyful Heart Foundation, the organization she started after working on the series, she said working on the series was her calling.

"Every day I get on my knees and thank God for this opportunity. It's not lost on me that God gave me this opportunity, this platform to speak about these issues. I really feel like it was a calling, it's not an accident I came on this show," Hargitay told E! News. "I always wanted to be on service, but it's hard. You say, ‘What do I do? How do I be of service?' and this was an opportunity."