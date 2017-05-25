Zac Efron Jokes About Flirting With Madonna: "I Guess You Could Say She Tapped This"

It sounds like things were burning up between Zac Efron and Madonna ringside.

During an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden, the Baywatch star and pop icon found themselves side by side to take in the main event. Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, Efron dished on the entire night of curious events during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night. As the actor recalled, he knew he was seated close to the ring for the fight featuring Conor McGregor, but he didn't know who he would be seated next to. Fortunately, the seats were labeled.

"I see several famous people and 'Madonna' and then 'Zac Efron,'" he remembered. "I was like, 'I'm next to Madonna for this entire fight?'"

Turns out the Material Girl is into mixed martial arts. "She was legit into the fight," Efron described. "She was having the time of her life. It was great."