Luann D'Agostino Wants to See The Real Housewives of New York City Receipts: Where Are the Tom Texts?

"What should have been a relaxing girls' getaway to celebrate Dorinda's birthday and the holidays somehow turned into relationship intervention," Luann wrote in her blog. "Don't these women have anything else to talk about besides my upcoming nuptials?"

At the time, Luann was two weeks away from marrying Tom. "Also, if the girls had texts insinuating that Tom acted inappropriately, why didn't they show them to me? These girls grasp on to innuendo without even considering that these ‘blasts from the past' are unsubstantiated! As Dorinda said, it was logistically impossible for Tom to do these things! We are happily married now, and we were happily engaged then! I think it's time for these ladies to focus on their own lives rather than mine."