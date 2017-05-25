Céline Dion Looks Like Belle as She Performs a Beauty and the Beast Song for the Very First Time

It's impossible to imagine Beauty and the Beast without Céline Dion.

The 49-year-old singer surprised fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Wednesday when she performed "How Does a Moment Last Forever" for the very first time. The ballad, by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, was written for Walt Disney Studios' live-action movie musical, starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson. Dion's rendition of "How Does a Moment Last Forever" played over the end credits, while Kevin Kline (as Maurice) sang it in the movie as he tinkered with a music box.

For Wednesday's performance, Dion paid homage to Belle by wearing a yellow gown. Footage from the film—including the iconic ballroom dance scene—played on the big screen behind her.

Before the band began, Dion felt "very nervous and very excited at the same time." After the big reveal, she told fans, "I'd like to sing it for you in concert tonight for the very, very first time."