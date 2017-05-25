Orlando Bloom's Son Has the Cutest Reaction to Seeing Pirates of the Caribbean for the First Time

It's been 14 years since Orlando Bloom first played William Turner in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, and a lot has happened since then—both onscreen and off. Though he didn't appear in the fourth film in the franchise, Orlando reprises his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in theaters Friday. Because of the series' popularity, the 40-year-old decided it was time to let his 6-year-old Flynn Bloom watch the original movie.

"I was very reluctant, because obviously you want to keep that normalcy and that dynamic, and I didn't want him to know what dad did for a while," Orlando confessed on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday. "But then he started school and I was like, 'Well, older brothers and sisters...' The movie was coming out and they'll talk about it, and I wanted to have that moment of showing him me in Pirates of the Caribbean. So, last summer I was in France. It was on a little TV; it wasn't a big grand screen or anything at all. But I just flicked it on and he was watching it."