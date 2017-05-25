Ariana Grande's Manager Scooter Braun Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims

Late Monday night, 22 people were killed and 64 injured in a suicide bombing after Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. In a series of tweets Wednesday night, the "One More Time" singer's manager, Scooter Braun, reminded his followers that "fear cannot rule the day."

"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days," Braun, who's been with Grande since 2013, told his 4.1 million fans. "And I remembered…we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company. I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor."

"The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism," he wrote. "Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So..."