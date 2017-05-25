Rosario Dawson Breaks Her Silence After Finding 26-Year-Old Cousin Dead

Vazquez's death made Dawson realize she should "never take anything for granted" and "to constantly be working on yourself and take advantage of every moment," the actress added. "Tomorrow is not guaranteed, and you want to make sure the people that you love know that, and that you're doing things with your time that you're proud of, because it goes by so fast. It gets really easy to get caught up in the minutiae, but then you're sitting in the Girls Club and you're zooming off into the your own universe and back, and you realize, 'I can be so much bigger and so much more.' We're the only ones who are stopping ourselves from having that."

"I'm challenging myself now, still. I want to go back to school. I want to keep growing. I want to keep learning. I want to be a better person. I want to manage my time better. I want to be more organized," she said. "I don't want to be lazy. I don't want to take anything for granted."