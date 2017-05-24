Who Won Survivor: Game Changers?

So many idols, so little time.

We should have known tonight's Survivor finale would be good and game changery, but we couldn't have imagined how fun it would actually be to watch Sarah Lacina take home the million dollar prize.

Even just that first tribal council was thrilling, as everyone played their idols at once and Jeff had to resort to a default elimination. After being threatened all day by Culpepper (who had immunity) to hand over one of his idols, Tai refused, and decided to just play both of his idols. He used one for himself and one for Aubry, who was supposed to be the night's target.

Then, Sarah used her legacy advantage, meaning she was safe, and Troyzan used his idol on himself. That meant that Cirie was the only person eligible for elimination, so she went hope, despite no one having voted for her!