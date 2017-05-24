Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Breaks Her Silence on Sex Tape Negotiations

Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier are currently in talks with Vivid to star in their own sex tape, but the Teen Mom: OG star wants her fans to know that no decisions have been made just yet.

"It's in consideration. I still have not made up my mind," Amber told E! News. "I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I'm a business person."

At the end of the day, Amber says that the deal could stand to make her "millions" and she could use that money towards "opening rehab centers all over the world."

But again, things are still in very preliminary talks with Vivid.

"Right now I'm weighing the pros and cons. I've called most of my family and they told me they love me no matter what."