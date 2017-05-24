Beyoncé and Amal Clooney's Countdown to Twins: Find Out How They're Doing Before Giving Birth!

It's almost time!

The countdown to the twins is officially on! Beyoncé and Amal Clooney are expected to give birth very soon and we have all of the baby scoop you want to hear.

Back in February, we learned that Amal is expecting twins with her husband George Clooney, which means the actor will become a first-time father. Julie Chen made the announcement on The Talk, saying that "congratulations are in order" for the couple.

In addition to the confirming the pregnancy news, Julie revealed that the twins are due in June!

So when exactly can we expect Amal to give birth? And how is Beyoncé doing before the arrival of her and husband Jay Z's twins?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop!

