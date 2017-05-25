The Ultimate Guide to Curling Your Hair

Section, clamp, twist, repeat—these are the basics of curling hair.

Whether you do it every morning (beware: heat damage) or for special occasions (See: Elsa Hosk), you've most likely solidified a routine. That's great for efficiency, as it can take some time, but you might be missing out on a range of styles. The temperature, angle of the tool and size of the barrel play major roles in the resulting curl pattern. With the curling iron's versatility, how do you know which setting is the best for your hair or desired style?

Enter Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and the creator of the Beachwaver. Whether she's accompanying Lea Michele on the red carpet or working backstage of the Victoria Secret Angels show, this beauty pro knows how to achieve the perfect spirals. Her first tip: Use heat protectant.