Val Kilmer Is Ready to Reprise the Iceman in Top Gun Sequel

Val Kilmer can be Tom Cruise's wingman anytime.

As the A-list movie star finally confirmed a Top Gun sequel is officially underway, Cruise's co-star took to social media Wednesday with an announcement: He's ready to spread his wings and fly! Kilmer wrote alongside a selfie with his Iceman character on a graphic T-shirt, "friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

Did you hear that, Tom? Val is ready to take one more ride into the danger zone.

Thanks to the beloved military drama that celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year, Kilmer became a household name and undeniable heartthrob throughout the 80s and 90s. He starred as Iceman, Cruise's rival-turned-comrade, in the classic blockbuster.