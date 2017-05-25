17 One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Far From Frumpy

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Once upon a time one-piece swimsuits used to be pretty uncool, not to mention frumpy-looking, but not anymore. 

You might not have been a fan back when you were a kid, but these days it's actually, dare we say, trendier to wear a one piece over a bikini. And with so many chic options out there all of a sudden, it's easy to see why. If you've got a sassy side (who doesn't), why not try a likeminded suit that has a witty slogan written across the front? Or perhaps you prefer your suits to double as tops. There are tons of dressier one-piece options that you could take from the beach to dinner, too. 

From hand-stitched details to bright pops of color, these modern day one-pieces are far from boring.

Ready to stock up for summer? Keep scrolling!

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Boohoo

Boohoo Barbados IDGAF Scoop Front Slogan Swimsuit, $36

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Beaded Mesh-Trimmed Printed Swimsuit, $111

 

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Kiini Yaz

Kiini Yaz One-Shoulder Crochet-Trimmed Swimsuit, $210

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Karla Colletto

Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit, $231

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Emma Pake

Emma Pake Antonia Printed Swimsuit, $277

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Solid and Striped

Solid and Striped The Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit, $118

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Boohoo

Boohoo Hawaii Palm Placement Scoop Back Swimsuit, $35

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Drift Wetsuit, $190

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Fleur du Mal

Fleur du Mal Strapless V-Neck One Piece, $245

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Moschino

Moschino One-Piece Suit, $295

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Boohoo

Boohoo Aruba Gingham Cut Out Tie Side Swimsuit, $40

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Cover Glass

Cover Glass Omakase Long-Sleeved Swimsuit, $250

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Araks Emeline

Araks Emeline One Piece Confection Fluoro, $325

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Prism Bathsheba

Prism Bathsheba x MOP, $205

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Midnight Animal Wrap Swimsuit, $315

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Boohoo

Boohoo Tall Rea Geo Tribal Tassle Swimsuit, $40

Branded: One Piece Swimwear

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Batik Floral One-Piece, $250

And did we mention how figure flattering a curve-hugging one piece is? 

Yeah, we 're for sure stocking up. 

