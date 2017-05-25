17 One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Far From Frumpy

Once upon a time one-piece swimsuits used to be pretty uncool, not to mention frumpy-looking, but not anymore.

You might not have been a fan back when you were a kid, but these days it's actually, dare we say, trendier to wear a one piece over a bikini. And with so many chic options out there all of a sudden, it's easy to see why. If you've got a sassy side (who doesn't), why not try a likeminded suit that has a witty slogan written across the front? Or perhaps you prefer your suits to double as tops. There are tons of dressier one-piece options that you could take from the beach to dinner, too.