Tyler Henry Connects Coco to Her Late Grandmother, Who Makes a Joke About Her "Sexual" 2011 Song "Shoe Freak"

by Jess Cohen |

"Your grandma is joking about you singing."

Coco's grandmother knows all about her singing career...according to Tyler Henry! On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Coco and is able to connect her with her late grandmother, who makes a joke about her 2011 song called "Shoe Freak."

"She's like laughing about this uh oh…she's finding this to be like amusing on her end," Tyler tells Coco in the clip above.

"Maybe she heard 'Shoe Freak,'" Coco's husband Ice-T says from the other room.

Coco explains, "I did a record called 'Shoe Freak' and I'm kinda getting all sexual about it."

That's when Tyler tells Coco that her grandma "knows" all about the song!

"Grandma heard 'Shoe Freak' I'm out, I'm done," Ice-T jokes after hearing this.

Take a look at the clip above to see Tyler connect Coco to her late grandmother!

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Sunday, June 25th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

