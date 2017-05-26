Tyler Henry Connects Coco to Her Late Grandmother, Who Makes a Joke About Her "Sexual" 2011 Song "Shoe Freak"

"Your grandma is joking about you singing."

Coco's grandmother knows all about her singing career...according to Tyler Henry! On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Coco and is able to connect her with her late grandmother, who makes a joke about her 2011 song called "Shoe Freak."

"She's like laughing about this uh oh…she's finding this to be like amusing on her end," Tyler tells Coco in the clip above.

"Maybe she heard 'Shoe Freak,'" Coco's husband Ice-T says from the other room.

Coco explains, "I did a record called 'Shoe Freak' and I'm kinda getting all sexual about it."