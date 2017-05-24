How George Clooney and Wife Amal Are "Counting Down" Until the Arrival of Their Twins

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are this close to becoming parents.

As the countdown continues for the arrival of the couple's twins, E! News is learning more about how the pair is gearing up for two babies.

"They're counting down [the days] and pretty much at the edge of their seats," a source shared with us. "Every day, one of them is like, 'It's going to be today. I can feel it' and then it doesn't happen."

Our insider added, "Amal is great. She's healthy, excited and looking forward to becoming a mother. She is taking it very easy. She's officially on maternity leave now."

While one source says the human rights attorney is due "very soon," another source close to the couple says Amal has not needed daily visits from a doctor. Instead, she's just following required checkups.