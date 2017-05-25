Kendall Jenner's Bardot Swimsuit Is High-Fashion in the Water

Kendall Jenner just rocked the most high-fashion swimsuit of summer.

You're familiar with off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder and even strapless tops because of their ever-rising popularity in your favorite celebs' wardrobes, but a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder one-piece bathing suit? Unheard of. Until now.

The game-changing Midsommer Swim swimwear Kendall chose to wear while enjoying some Cannes fun in the sun with sister Kourtney Kardashianis making us reconsider everything. Including the outfit we picked out for this weekend's pool party.

