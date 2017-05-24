Sarah Hyland Addresses Anorexia Allegations Amid Difficult Year

Sarah Hyland would like to clear the air.

The Modern Family actress took to Twitter to address the ongoing speculation that she suffers from an eating disorder and to explain her current circumstances to fans.

"I'd like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight. I normally don't comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I'm here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes…I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes."