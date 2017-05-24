Chris Pine Still Uses His Flip Phone?! 5 More Stars Who Don't Follow Technology's Latest Trends

Chris Pine may be a movie star, but he is a man who likes to keep it simple—especially in the phone department.

The antiquated Wonder Woman star came clean and confessed that unlike most stars who are living in a multi-platform world, he still uses a flip phone instead of a smart phone.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor, who was rocking a new haircut, joked on Good Morning America, "The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into."

He continued, "I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated."

Despite being the star of the futuristic Star Trek franchise, Pine admits he's refusing to get with times. But he says in a world of constant contact, he needs a break.

"I don’t want to be connected so much," admitted Pine.

But he's not the only celeb who wants to kick it old school in regards to technology, let's take a look at five other Luddite celebs who don't want to change with the times: