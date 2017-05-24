Baywatch Movie Reviews Are in, and They're Not Great

1. The New York Post's Reed Tucker gives Baywatch 1 and 1/2 out of 4 stars, writing that the movie is "is good for celeb-ogling, but not much else."

"The script spends much of its time developing the banter-driven relationship between the male leads, leaving the unfortunate female members of Team Baywatch little to differentiate themselves from one another beyond their cup size and hair color," he says.

He also inserts a Hasselhoff-related joke.

"On the bright side, it'll probably do killer business in Germany," he writes.

2. Indiewire's Jude Dry gives the film a B- score and says, "If you look beyond the dick jokes, Baywatch is actually pretty fun."

He criticizes the way the women, including Chopra's villain character, are portrayed.

"It's as if the writers were so pleased with themselves for writing a female villain they forgot to give her a personality," he writes. "In fact, the female characters, though at least there are four of them, are not memorable save for some fairly...broad traits."

"However, the premise is surprisingly ripe for a revamp; something about the blow-up floaties, the water rescues, and the red suits just screams summer blockbuster," he added. "Baywatch won't blow anything out of the water (except for the boat it sets on fire), but it will certainly make a splash."