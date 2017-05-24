Ariana Grande Leaning on Family, Mac Miller as She Focuses on Manchester Attack Victims

E! News has learned Ariana's number one priority is the victims and trying to figure out what she can do to help as they are most important to her. Needless to say, like most around the world, Grande, her family and her team are heartbroken by the deadly act.

"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," her team said in a statement first shared on social media right after the bombing.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."