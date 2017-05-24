Jim Parsons and Husband Todd Spiewak Look So in Love on Italian Honeymoon

The look of love!
Shortly after Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak made their 14-year relationship official with a surprise wedding at New York City's Rainbow Room, the newlyweds jet set to Italy for a honeymoon in the sun.
The Big Bang Theory star and graphic designer were all smiles as they took in the sights of Capri on a luxury yacht and over lunch. Parsons, 44, looked perfectly nautical in a fedora, creme sweater, light pink shorts and loafers, while Spiewak kept it cool in a vintage-inspired collared shirt and brown slacks.
The duo was spotted flashing silly faces while posing for selfies at a restaurant along the Mediterranean coastline before boarding the boat. Too cute!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jim and Todd met on a blind date in 2002 at a karaoke bar, and in a rare social media post dedicated to his now-hubby, the notoriously private actor called the moment they crossed paths the "best thing that ever happened to me, no contest."
More than a decade later, the inseparable couple looks more in love than ever during their European getaway. Parson's co-star Mayim Bialik recently stopped by E!'s Daily Pop with heartwarming details about the big event.
"It was exciting," Bialik gushed. "We've known Todd for a very long time. It's very exciting. It was a real honor to be there and to witness that. I tend to not be a real [big] wedding person… But this was special in a lot of ways."
She continued, "It was really nice to be at a Hollywood event that didn't feel Hollywood in that sense. Everybody truly was just there and so excited to be part of it."
BACKGRID
Bialik revealed that wedding guests went without cell phones throughout the evening as to give the grooms their undivided attention, an aspect she spilled on Instagram after the nuptials felt "truly powerful."
And while Parsons and Spiewak requested their family and friends not bring gifts, the Blossom alum shared with E! News' Zuri Hall that she's planning an even more memorable gesture in the couple's honor.
Mayim shared, "My publicist and I are going to choose a couple charities probably from each of their hometowns, charities that are close to their heart and do a package donation, which I think they would appreciate."
Something tells us Jim and Todd's honeymoon phase will last much longer than their time in Italy!