Jamie Foxx Is Still Not into the Idea of Getting Married

Jamie Foxx is still not keen about the idea of tying the knot.
The Oscar winning actor and comedian, who has expressed his reservations about marriage before, was asked about his thoughts about it on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Tuesday. Foxx has been linked romantically to Katie Holmes for more than three years. They have occasionally been seen together in public and have even sparked marriage rumors, but have never confirmed a relationship.
"I wonder what the f--k you are up to anyway. You know what I mean, for real...like, what's going on," asked Stern, who is known for getting his guests to open up and speak more candidly about their personal and even sex lives.
"It's all good," the actor said.
"You having fun, man, or what?" Stern asked.
"I'm having a ball," Foxx replied.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EIF, Getty Images
Stern's sidekick Robin Quivers cut to the chase.
"You've been out there a long time," she told Foxx. "Are you still not into marriage at all?"
"Nah. Why blow it?" the actor said, "I got two great kids and stuff like that."
Foxx has two daughters, Corinne Foxx, 23, and Annalise, 7, from previous relationships.
"You've done it all man, you've done it all man, that's enough," Stern said, joking. "You need to sit home and be quiet."
"No, we can't do that," Foxx replied. "No man, we can't do that, don't do that."'
In 2012, Foxx shared his thoughts about marriage with Oprah Winfrey on her OWN show Oprah's Next Chapter.
"I don't know if I'm built for marriage," he said, adding, "I know one thing, I'm a very loving person. When it comes to connecting with somebody then being like there...I know I could be long-term in our connection."
"My thing is like this. This is what I say to all of my friends that are in this business; whoever you're dating, don't let anybody know."
Foxx had also talked about the idea of marriage in a 2005 interview with Winfrey for O the Oprah magazine.
When asked if he thinks about getting married, the actor said "Of course."
"So you want to get married?" Winfrey asked.
"I said I think about it," he replied. "That's very different from saying I want it."