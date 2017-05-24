Wonder Woman London Premiere Canceled After Manchester Bombing

Wonder Woman's London premiere, which had been scheduled for May 31, was canceled Wednesday, two days after a fatal attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K," Warner Bros., the film's distributor, told E! News in a statement. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

Director Patty Jenkins and cast members Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine and Robin Wright promoted the movie on ABC's Good Morning America in New York City Tuesday. Gadot later appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show, while Seth Meyers interviewed Pine on Late Night.