Watch Tyler Henry Warn Alan Thicke About His Heart Months Before His Death: "I Have to Talk About Health"

Tyler Henry spoke with Alan Thicke about his health before his passing.
On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler meets with Alan's widow Tanya Thicke and they watch Tyler's reading with Alan, which took place just months before his death.
Alan passed away in Dec. 2016 from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate. And in this clip from the episode, Tyler and Tanya watch the reading with Alan where Tyler warns him about his health and his heart.
"I really want to keep this in mind…I have to talk about health and it's kind of health with family," Tyler tells Alan in the clip. "For the men in your family it's really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind."
Tyler continues, "When it comes to like a family and a gene perspective, it's possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia. But I feel like that I have to kind of go to heart and this kind of correlates with blood pressure."
He then tells Alan, "So just kinda keep that in mind, I have a couple people who kind of came through and acknowledged passing in a bit of a similar sense and it's almost saying like, 'Keep in mind your own heart.'"
Alan then receives a message telling him to be "be proactive" about his health.
Watch the Hollywood Medium clip above to see the conversation between Alan and Tyler!
