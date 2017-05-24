The Bachelorette Alum Britt Nilsson Is Engaged to Jeremy Byrne, Who Proposed in the Sweetest Way

The two talked about his big surprise proposal in a YouTube video.

"I knew that it was really important to Britt for me to meet her dad before we got married and I assumed engaged as well as her mother and brother had had the opportunity to come out to L.A., so I met them but hadn't had the pleasure of meeting her dad yet," he said.

Nilsson's father lives in her native Michigan, while she and Byrne live in California.

"So what I did is I just started lying to her, like every day. And this is kind of a rule of thumb sort of thing if you want an engagement to go well: Get good at deception. So I planned a trip out to Michigan to go meet her father. So I called him on the phone one day tried to set that up and we set it up and I told her I was going camping with my cousins," Byrne said.

"Which I totally believed," Nilsson said. "I'm like, 'How's camping? He's like, 'It's great.'"

Byrne said he flew to Michigan earlier this month and over a one-day trip, he met her father and had a "wonderful time" with him and the rest of her family and got her dad's blessing to propose to her.

He said that her roommate, his brother and some friends helped "set the stage" for the proposal while the two were out of the house.

"We come back in the house and we walk in the kitchen and everything's normal and then I walked around and I saw white rose petals all over the ground and kind of a little pathway of candles and in my heart, I was like, 'Oh no! This is it!'"