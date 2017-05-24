Priyanka Chopra Is Rooting for a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding

Since Pippa Middleton's wedding, rumors have been circulating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the next ones to tie the knot—and no one would be happier to see that happen than Priyanka Chopra!

Priyanka, who has been a friend of Meghan's for a little over two years, talked about the royal relationship on The Wendy Williams Show.

"Here's the big deal, here's the big deal," said host Wendy Williams. "You're friends with Meghan Markle."

"Right..." Priyanka replied, as she nervously took a sip of her water.