Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West a Happy 3-Year Anniversary and Reminisces About Wedding

One of the photos shows her in her wedding dress, carrying then-11-month-old daughter North West, who is dressed in a flower girl dress. Another pic also shows Kim in her gown, taking a picture with her iPhone as two assistants lift up her long, cathedral-length lace veil behind her.

Kanye has not commented publicly about his and Kim's anniversary; he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this month.

A source told E! News exclusively that Kim and Kanye will spend their anniversary together. The two recently spent time with their family in Disneyland, after Kanye's recent solo trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he worked on his new album.

"Kanye and Kim are on a good path," the source said. "They have been really working on their marriage and their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times. Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other."

The two have had a rough few months. Kim was robbed at gunpoint during a trip to Paris in October, while Kanye was hospitalized for mental exhaustion the week before Thanksgiving. Amid their turmoil, Kim and Kanye were also the subject of divorce rumors, which insiders debunked at the time.