Lady Antebellum, Earth, Wind & Fire and More Musical Pairs to Perform at 2017 CMT Music Awards

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are bringing artists together for one show-stopping ceremony.

According to a fresh announcement Wednesday, the annual award show will feature paired performances from The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

The industry superstars will join Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett, all of whom have already been announced as performers.

The star-studded show will kick off from Nashville's Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.