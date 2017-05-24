Lady Antebellum, Earth, Wind & Fire and More Musical Pairs to Perform at 2017 CMT Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
The 2017 CMT Music Awards are bringing artists together for one show-stopping ceremony.
According to a fresh announcement Wednesday, the annual award show will feature paired performances from The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.
The industry superstars will join Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett, all of whom have already been announced as performers.
The star-studded show will kick off from Nashville's Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for On Location Experiences
Nashville star Charles Esten is set to host this year's show while Kelsea Ballerini Rhett and Urban lead the pack with four nominations each—the most of any nominee this year.
Before the main event, fans can vote for their picks for "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year," "CMT Performance of the Year" and "Social Superstar of the Year" online.
With just two weeks until the big night, let the countdown begin!